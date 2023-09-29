Goldschmidt (back) is starting at first base and batting second Friday against the Reds, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Goldschmidt has sat out the Cardinals' last two games while dealing with back tightness, but the issue seems to have subsided ahead of Friday's contest. The 36-year-old first baseman has been held hitless (0-for-8) over his last three games.

