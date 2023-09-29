Goldschmidt (back) is starting at first base and batting second Friday against the Reds, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Goldschmidt has sat out the Cardinals' last two games while dealing with back tightness, but the issue seems to have subsided ahead of Friday's contest. The 36-year-old first baseman has been held hitless (0-for-8) over his last three games.
More News
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Out with back tightness•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Sitting again Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Goes deep for 25th homer•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Posts steal in loss•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Goes yard in win•