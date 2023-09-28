Goldschmidt remains out of the lineup Thursday at Milwaukee.
There's no word of an injury, but Goldschmidt did not play in the Cardinals' 3-2 loss to the Brewers on Wednesday and will ride the pine again in Thursday's series finale. Luken Baker is starting at first base as Juan Yepez fills the DH role.
