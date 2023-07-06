Goldschmidt isn't in the Cardinals' lineup Thursday against Miami, Bally Sports Midwest reports.
Goldschmidt will get a rare day off Thursday after beginning July with a .261/.308/.391 slash line through 26 plate appearances. Alec Burleson will fill in at first base in Goldschmidt's place and bat seventh.
