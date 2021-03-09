Goldschmidt is hitting .200 (2-for-10) with a double and two walks over his first five Grapefruit League games.

The veteran slugger picked up the two-bagger in Monday's tie with the Marlins but has otherwise been very quiet to start spring play. Goldschmidt posted a highly impressive .304/.417/.466 slash across 230 plate appearances last season and could be set for a similarly successful 2021 with Nolan Arenado now available to help protect him in the lineup if the former Rockies star hits behind him as expected.