Goldschmidt went 3-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Monday's 12-5 win over the Nationals.

He launched a solo shot off Joe Ross in the third inning, one of five Cards homers on the night, and also chipped in an RBI single in the eighth. Goldschmidt has three multi-hit performances and both his home runs on the year over the last six games, pushing his slash line up to .266/.309/.391.