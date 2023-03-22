Goldschmidt hit .280 (7-for-25) with a home run, a double, five RBI and eight runs scored over seven games for Team USA at the World Baseball Classic.

While the Americans lost to Japan in Tuesday's final, Goldschmidt was a steady presence throughout the tournament. He'll now have about a week to get integrated back with the Cardinals as he puts the finishing touches on his preparation for the regular season. After slashing .317/.404/.578 with 35 homers, 115 RBI, 106 runs scored, seven stolen bases and 41 doubles last year, the first baseman remains a strong fantasy player entering his age-35 campaign.