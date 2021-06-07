Goldschmidt went 3-for-5 in a loss to the Reds on Sunday, and he's now reached safely in seven straight games.
The veteran also has a double, a triple and a home run during that stretch on his way to a .318/.400/.591 slash line. Goldschmidt's season numbers (.250/.316/.406) still have ample room for improvement, and he's notably seen his walk rate tumble from 2020's 16.1 percent to 8.5 percent this season despite an additional 17 plate appearances.
More News
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Not starting Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Ends power drought•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Plates lone run Monday•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Three hits in Wednesday's win•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Hero in extras•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Launches fifth homer•