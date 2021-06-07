Goldschmidt went 3-for-5 in a loss to the Reds on Sunday, and he's now reached safely in seven straight games.

The veteran also has a double, a triple and a home run during that stretch on his way to a .318/.400/.591 slash line. Goldschmidt's season numbers (.250/.316/.406) still have ample room for improvement, and he's notably seen his walk rate tumble from 2020's 16.1 percent to 8.5 percent this season despite an additional 17 plate appearances.