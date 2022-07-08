Goldschmidt went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk and a stolen base Thursday in a 3-2 win in Atlanta.
Goldschmidt doubled in the first inning and walked and stole a base in the eighth. He struck out twice and has seen an uptick in his strikeout rate with 23 punchouts in his last 82 plate appearances. Despite the increase in strikeouts, the first baseman continues to have a hot bat and has a .324/.415/.563 during that span.
