Goldschmidt (elbow) was spotted taking part in fielding drills during the Cardinals' workout Tuesday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

As an established veteran, Goldschmidt may be eased into game action during the Grapefruit League slate, but his presence on the field for the start of spring training suggests he's made a full recovery from the offseason procedure he required to remove a bone spur from his right elbow. The 33-year-old doesn't provide much value as a base stealer these days, but he's nonetheless been a rock-solid fantasy option at first base through his first two seasons in St. Louis, and that's unlikely to change in 2021. Expect him to slot in the heart of the order of a Cardinals lineup that could be improved this season after the addition of Nolan Arenado earlier in the winter.