Goldschmidt went 3-for-5 with a solo homer and an additional RBI in Wednesday's 10-7 loss against the Astros.

Goldschmidt recorded his first three-hit game since June 2 and hit his third home run over his last nine starts. During that stretch, the reigning MVP has totaled four extra-base hits, 11 RBI and six runs. Despite some early power struggles, Goldschmidt has been the epitome of consistency this year, hitting at least .270 in each month while slashing .288/.378/.493 overall. He hasn't put himself in the 2023 MVP conversation yet, but the 35-year-old remains one of the elite offensive players in MLB.