Goldschmidt went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk and a run scored in Friday's 7-5 loss to the Pirates.

This was Goldschmidt's fourth multi-hit effort over his last eight games, a span in which he's hitting .355 with three home runs. The first baseman ranks fourth in the majors with 18 doubles, and he's added 10 homers to provide solid power output. He's also been consistent with a .298/.401/.521 slash line, 26 RBI, 39 runs scored and seven stolen bases -- that's not quite at the level of his MVP campaign a year ago, but it's still excellent for fantasy managers.