Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Thrives in spring

Goldschmidt (elbow) hit .300 (6-for-20) with two doubles, two home runs, four RBI, five walks and three runs across nine Grapefruit League games before spring training was suspended.

Goldschmidt battled a sore elbow in the early stages of camp, an issue that could well clear up by the time a ramp-up to the regular season unfolds. The veteran slugger's penchant for hard contact and modest two strikeouts during the exhibition slate was particularly encouraging when considering he whiffed a combined 339 times over the last two campaigns.