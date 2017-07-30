Chris Heisey: Released by Nats
Heisey (groin) was released by the Nationals on Sunday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
The Nationals recent acquisition of outfielder Howie Kendrick coupled with the fact that Heisey has been sidelined with a groin injury lead to the veteran outfielder being released by the club that he'd spend the last two seasons with. The 32-year-old, who is hitting just .162 in 79 plate appearances this season, will look to pick up with a new organization.
