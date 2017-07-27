Nationals' Chris Heisey: Runs bases Thursday
Heisey (groin) was able to run the bases prior to Thursday's game against the Brewers, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
This marks the first time that Heisey tested out his groin on the bases after landing on the disabled list Sunday. The outfielder should be able to return once he's eligible, as this appears to be a minor setback. Throughout the course of the year in the big league, Heisey is hitting .162/.215/.270 in just 38 games, but should have no problem wrestling away playing time in the thin Washington outfield.
