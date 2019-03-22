Christian Bergman: Let go by Cubs
Bergman was released by the Cubs on Friday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Bergman was reassigned to minor-league camp last Saturday after allowing five runs on seven hits over 4.2 spring innings. The 30-year-old gave up nine runs -- including four homers -- in three appearances (two starts) with the Mariners last season.
