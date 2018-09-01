Mariners' Christian Bergman: Designated for assignment
Bergman was designated for assignment Saturday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Bergman has been at Tacoma since mid-August and will remain there after being removed from the 40-man roster. The 30-year-old allowed nine runs -- including four home runs -- across 14 innings with the Mariners this season.
