Bergman was released by the Mariners on Thursday, Tacoma radio broadcaster Mike Curto reports.

Bergman struggled to a 9.57 ERA, 1.82 WHIP and 19:8 K:BB in 26.1 innings (six starts, two relief appearances) with Triple-A Tacoma before being cut loose by the Mariners. The 31-year-old will look to latch on elsewhere as organizational pitching depth.

More News
Our Latest Stories