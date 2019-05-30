Christian Bergman: Let go by Mariners
Bergman was released by the Mariners on Thursday, Tacoma radio broadcaster Mike Curto reports.
Bergman struggled to a 9.57 ERA, 1.82 WHIP and 19:8 K:BB in 26.1 innings (six starts, two relief appearances) with Triple-A Tacoma before being cut loose by the Mariners. The 31-year-old will look to latch on elsewhere as organizational pitching depth.
More News
-
Mariners' Christian Bergman: Returns to Seattle organization•
-
Christian Bergman: Let go by Cubs•
-
Cubs' Christian Bergman: Banished to minor-league camp•
-
Cubs' Christian Bergman: Latches on with Cubs•
-
Mariners' Christian Bergman: Designated for assignment•
-
Mariners' Christian Bergman: Sent back to Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Kingery, Smith running hot
The Astros are a good place to look for high-upside possibilities, but there are other waiver...
-
Prospects Report: Stash Reyes
Jon Duplantier and Alex Reyes are looking like rotation options. Could Yordan Alvarez and Kyle...
-
Buy or sell hot starts
Chris Towers names five hot starts you can trust from the season's first two months, and five...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
How quickly is a red-hot Rafael Devers moving up the rankings? Scott White reveals in his latest...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings discusses Derek Dietrich's big night and other Tuesday happenings.