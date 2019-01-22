Cubs' Christian Bergman: Latches on with Cubs
Bergman signed a minor-league contract with Chicago including an invitiation to spring training, Mariners Minors reports.
Bergman was let go by the Mariners at the end of the 2018 campaign, so he'll aim for a better outcome with the Cubs. His time in the major leagues has been limited so far in his career, appearing posting a 5.59 ERA and 1.47 WHIP with 130 punchouts over 215.2 frames across stops in Colorado and Seattle.
