Bergman agreed to a minor-league contract Wednesday with the Mariners and will report to Triple-A Tacoma, Tacoma radio broadcaster Mike Curto reports.

Bergman failed to win an Opening Day roster spot with the Cubs coming out of spring training and was granted his release in March. After taking some time to assess his options, Bergman will return to the organization where he spent the past two seasons. The right-hander logged three appearances with the big club in 2018 but saw the overwhelming share of his action at Tacoma, where he compiled a 5.08 ERA and 1.47 WHIP across 141.2 innings.