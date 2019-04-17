Asche signed a contract with the Sugar Land Skeeters of the independent Atlantic League on Tuesday, Mike Ashmore of the Trentonian reports.

Asche joined the Dodgers on a minor-league deal in February but was apparently unable to make a lasting impression. The 28-year-old last played in the majors with the White Sox in 2017 and has a career .234/.293/.376 slash line.

