Asche agreed to a minor-league contract with the Mets on Thursday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Asche will report to Triple-A Las Vegas and provide some extra depth to the Mets' organization as a utility man who can play all corners of the diamond. He appeared in 19 games for the White Sox in 2017, hitting a pedestrian .105/.177/.175 with four RBI and 21 strikeouts in 62 plate appearances. The 27-year-old is unlikely to make an impact at the major-league level.