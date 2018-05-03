Mets' Cody Asche: Signs with Mets
Asche agreed to a minor-league contract with the Mets on Thursday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Asche will report to Triple-A Las Vegas and provide some extra depth to the Mets' organization as a utility man who can play all corners of the diamond. He appeared in 19 games for the White Sox in 2017, hitting a pedestrian .105/.177/.175 with four RBI and 21 strikeouts in 62 plate appearances. The 27-year-old is unlikely to make an impact at the major-league level.
More News
-
Bullpen Report: A Hader-Jeffress split
Nearly one-third of the league is experiencing closer turmoil right now. Our Scott White attempts...
-
Waivers: Romero's arrow pointing up
It's a great week for pitching prospects. Mike Soroka sparkled before Fernando Romero and Sean...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Analyzing your trades
Ozzie Albies for Brian Dozier? That interesting swap is only one that Chris Towers grades for...
-
H2H Top-200 Trade Values
Our Fantasy expert gives his top-200 for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Podcast: Underrated outfielders
We’re reacting to Mike Soroka’s MLB debut, bullpen changes and impressive performances from...