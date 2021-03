Asche accepted a position Wednesday on the Phillies' player development staff, signaling the end of his playing career, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Asche will transition into his post-playing career with the Phillies' Low-A affiliate in Clearwater, where he'll serve as a hitting coach. The 30-year-old spent parts of five seasons in the big leagues with the Phillies and White Sox, accruing a .234/.293/.376 slash line and 32 home runs over 1,349 career plate appearances.