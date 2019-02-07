Asche signed a minor-league contract with the Dodgers on Thursday.

It's unclear if the deal includes an invitation to spring training, but Asche figures to open (and spend most of) the season in the minors either way. The 28-year-old split time between Triple-A Las Vegas (Mets) and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in 2018, hitting a combined .220/.304/.399 with 11 homers in 105 games. Across parts of five major-league seasons (390 games), Asche owns a career .234/.293/.376 slash line.

