Cubs' Alfonso Rivas: Absent from Saturday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Rivas isn't starting Saturday against the Pirates.
Rivas started the last two games and went 2-for-8 with a run, a steal and a strikeout. Jared Young is taking over at first base and batting eighth Saturday.
