site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cubs-alfonso-rivas-absent-from-wednesdays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Cubs' Alfonso Rivas: Absent from Wednesday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Rivas isn't starting Wednesday against Cincinnati.
Rivas started the last three games but will head to the bench with southpaw Mike Minor on the mound for the Reds. P.J. Higgins is starting at first base and batting eighth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read