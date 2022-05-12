Rivas went 1-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and two RBI in Wednesday's win over the Padres.

Rivas got off to a scorching hot start to the season, though he had cooled down some to begin May. Before Wednesday's contest, the 25-year-old was batting just .118 this month with nine strikeouts in seven games. Rivas still seems to be on the strong side of a first base platoon with Frank Schwindel, but the former could lose playing time if he cools down too much.