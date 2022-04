Rivas went 3-for-6 with a three-run home run and five total RBI in Saturday's win over the Pirates.

The Cubs exploded for 21 runs, but Rivas hit the only home run for Chicago in the second inning. It was the first long ball of the season for the 25-year-old, who now has a robust 1.182 OPS across four games (11 at-bats). The regular playing time isn't there yet for Rivas, but he could potentially break out if his role expands at some point.