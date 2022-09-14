Rivas is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets.

Rivas went 5-for-20 with a triple, two walks and two stolen bases while starting each of the past six games at first base, but he'll give way to P.J. Higgins in the series finale while lefty David Peterson takes the hill for the Mets. Both Rivas and Higgins could lose out on playing time at the position in the near future if the Cubs decide to give Patrick Wisdom more work at first base following his recent return from the injured list.