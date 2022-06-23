Rivas is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Pirates.

With a lefty (Jose Quintana) on the mound for Pittsburgh as the two teams close out their series with a day game after a night game, the lefty-hitting Rivas will give way to P.J. Higgins at first base. Following Frank Schwindel's (back) recent placement on the 10-day injured list, Rivas should have a temporary hold on the primary job at first base. Rivas likely solidified his spot atop the depth chart by going 2-for-4 with a grand slam and an additional run and RBI in Wednesday's 14-5 win.