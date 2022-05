Rivas is starting at first base and batting seventh Tuesday against the Reds, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The 25-year-old was absent from Chicago's initial lineup, but he'll join the starting ninth with Tuesday's designated hitter, Yan Gomes, a late scratch with an oblique issue. Rivas is 3-for-26 with 12 strikeouts across his past 10 games.