Rivas is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.

Though the lefty-hitting Rivas is on the bench with New York bringing a lefty (David Peterson) to the hill, Rivas' time as the Cubs' primary first baseman looks to be over in any case. Frank Schwindel (back), who was reinstated from the injured list Thursday, will be making his third consecutive start to close out the Cubs' first-half schedule and should serve as the Cubs' main option at the position moving forward.