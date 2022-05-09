Rivas will sit Monday against the Padres, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Rivas hasn't started against a southpaw all season, a trend which will continue here against MacKenzie Gore. Frank Schwindel will get the start at first base.
