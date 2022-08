Rivas is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.

The lefty-hitting Rivas, who was called up from Triple-A Iowa on Saturday, is expected to occupy the large side of a platoon at first base following Patrick Wisdom's (finger) placement on the injured list in a corresponding move. With southpaw Eric Lauer on the hill for Milwaukee in the series finale, Rivas will give way to the righty-hitting P.J. Higgins at first base.