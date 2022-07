Rivas is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

The Dodgers have brought left-handed pitchers to the hill for each of the final three games of the series, with the lefty-hitting Rivas having now taken a seat on each occasion. David Bote will fill in at first base Sunday in place of Rivas, who should be back in the lineup Tuesday against the Orioles. Baltimore is expected to bring right-hander Jordan Lyles to the hill for that contest.