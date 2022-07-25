Rivas will start at first base and bat eighth in Monday's game against the Pirates.

Rivas looked primed to lose playing time when Frank Schwindel was activated from the injured list shortly before the All-Star break, but manager David Ross has been able to find more frequent work for both players by handing fewer starts to Yan Gomes, who appears to have settled back in as the team's No. 2 catcher. With Willson Contreras handling more work behind the plate of late, Rivas will be able to stay in the lineup at first base for the third time in four games, while Schwindel serves as the Cubs' designated hitter.