Rivas went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Brewers.

The Cubs found just enough offense to win against Milwaukee ace Corbin Burnes, and Rivas helped lead the way from the leadoff spot. The 25-year-old has been a pleasant surprise so far this season with a .429 batting average and 1.139 OPS through nine games. Rivas has started three of the team's last four contests, with the exception being a Saturday matchup against Brewers' lefty Eric Lauer. A first base platoon seems to be forming in Chicago, with the left-handed hitting Rivas on the strong side. Frank Schwindel will likely be the preferred option against southpaws and can also serve as the DH when Rivas starts, which was the alignment Sunday.