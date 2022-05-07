Rivas will remain on the bench for the second half of Saturday's doubleheader against the Dodgers.

The Cubs' commitment to keeping Rivas out of the lineup against lefties apparently outweighs their desire to avoid having too many players start twice in one day. Rivas was on the bench against southpaw Clayton Kershaw in the first game of the day and will remain there against Tyler Anderson in the nightcap. Frank Schwindel remains the starter at first base.