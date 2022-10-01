site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Alfonso Rivas: Riding pine Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Oct 1, 2022
Rivas isn't starting Saturday against Cincinnati.
Rivas has started against just three left-handed pitchers this year, and he'll be on the bench for a third consecutive game with southpaw Nick Lodolo starting for the Reds. David Bote is taking over at first base and batting seventh.
