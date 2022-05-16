site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Alfonso Rivas: Sits against southpaw
RotoWire Staff
Rivas isn't starting Monday's game against the Pirates.
Rivas will take a seat for the second time in the last three games since left-hander Dillon Peters is on the mound for Pittsburgh on Monday. Frank Schwindel will start at first base and bat cleanup.
