Rivas is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Marlins.

Rivas went 2-for-7 while making a pair of starts against right-handed pitchers to close out the Cubs' weekend series with the Rockies, but he'll take a seat Monday with right-hander Edward Cabrera on the hill for Miami. P.J. Higgins will step in at first base, but Rivas still looks to be the preferred option in a crowded group at the position that also includes Jared Young and Patrick Wisdom.