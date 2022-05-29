Rivas is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.

Even with a right-hander (Dylan Cease) toeing the rubber for the White Sox, the lefty-hitting Rivas will find himself on the bench in the series finale. Rivas has gone 0-for-8 over the Cubs' past two games to drop his average for May down to .148, and he could be in danger of losing out on a regular spot in the lineup once the Cubs return Jason Heyward (illness) from the COVID-19-related injured list and Nick Madrigal (back) from the 10-day IL.