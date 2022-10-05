site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cubs-alfonso-rivas-sitting-wednesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Cubs' Alfonso Rivas: Sitting Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Rivas is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds.
After going 0-for-5 with two walks while starting the past two games, Rivas will take a seat in the season finale. David Bote will spell Rivas at first base.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read