Rivas knocked a two-run single and stole a base in his lone plate appearance against the Pirates on Thursday.

Rivas didn't start the contest, but he was called upon to pinch hit in the eighth inning. The 25-year-old came through with a clutch single that plated two runs and gave Chicago a short-lived lead. Since being recalled from the minors June 18, Rivas has gone 7-for-18 (.389) with a home run, seven RBI and five runs in six games.