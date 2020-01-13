Rivas was traded from the Athletics to the Cubs on Monday in exchange for Tony Kemp.

Rivas is primarily a first basemen but has also spent time in the outfield corners. In two professional seasons, which includes eight games at the Triple-A level but none at Double-A, he's hit .290/.390/.411. He's shown strong contact skills and the ability to take a walk, but may not have enough power to be a significant big-league contributor.