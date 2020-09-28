Hamilton went 2-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run, two stolen bases and three runs scored in Sunday's 10-8 win over the White Sox.

Hamilton played sparingly during the regular season and finishes the year with just a .125 batting average, but the speedy outfielder had a memorable performance in the season finale. He managed to steal home and hit his first home run since Aug. 29, 2018. Hamilton becomes the first Cubs player to swipe home and go deep in the same game since 1967, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com notes. The 30-year-old might earn a spot on Chicago's postseason roster due to his speed, though he's unlikely to impact a game quite like he did Sunday.