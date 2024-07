Kilian (shoulder) is starting a rehab assignment Tuesday at High-A South Bend, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Kilian will start up a rehab assignment Tuesday, pitching in-game for the first time since straining his shoulder in Spring Training. The 27-year-old has been progressing well, getting up to 32 pitches in a bullpen session in mid June before facing live hitters June 25. He could be cleared for reinstatement before August.