Kilian (shoulder) threw live batting practice Tuesday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Kilian began throwing bullpen sessions earlier this month and has now progressed to facing live hitters for the first time since landing on the injured list before Opening Day. He will likely require a lengthy rehab assignment before being reinstated from the IL, at which point it's more likely that he reports to Triple-A Iowa rather than the big-league club.