Kilian has put up a 4.72 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 48:19 K:BB across 34.1 innings (eight starts) since returning to Triple-A.

That's not exactly the stat line you want to see from your most advanced pitching prospect after his first taste of the majors, but Kilian has never been a super-high-upside arm. The 25-year-old's season-long WHIP in Triple-A is a poor 1.40, and while Kilian has shown notable strikeout ability, he hasn't pitched deep into games very often and is walking far too many batters. The Cubs are still treating him as a potential starter in the long run, but there's relief risk here.