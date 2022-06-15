Kilian was recalled from Triple-A Iowa ahead of Wednesday's start against the Padres, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Kilian will make his second career major-league start Wednesday after he gave up three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out six in five innings against the Cardinals on June 4. The Cubs are dealing with several injuries in their rotation, so the 25-year-old will likely have a chance to earn an extended stay in the rotation if he performs well against San Diego on Wednesday.