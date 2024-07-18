Kilian (shoulder) made the fifth appearance of his rehab assignment Sunday for Triple-A Iowa, retiring the lone batter he faced on six pitches.

Prior to this season, Kilian had made all but three of his professional appearances as a starter, but the Cubs look to be preparing him for a relief role as he makes his way back from a teres major strain his right shoulder, which has kept him on the shelf since spring training. He's worked out of the bullpen in all five of his rehab appearances to date, tossing no more than two innings and 32 pitches in any of those outings.